Residents can meet with Rantoul village trustees

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Village Board will hold a town hall meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24, in the cafetorium at Rantoul Township High School.

Village trustees will break into three stations, with two trustees at each, to speak with residents.

“The public is welcome to walk up to them and discuss any topic they want,” said Mayor Chuck Smith, who indicated he will also be taking questions.

“This is what the board said they would like to do,” Smith said of the meeting. “They would like to have more interaction” with the public.

Smith said at least two additional town hall meetings will be held this year.

“We just want to be able to listen to you and share your thoughts and our thoughts ... and have an open dialogue,” Smith said at the May 8 village board meeting.

