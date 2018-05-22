Rantoul woman charged with DUI after train hits her SUV

SADORUS — A Rantoul woman was ticketed for misdemeanor driving under the influence after her sport utility vehicle got hit by a train late Saturday night.

Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga said the accident happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 800 E near 650 N, about 2 miles east of Sadorus.

A 29-year-old woman, with a child as a passenger, drove on to train tracks at an ungated crossing and her vehicle was hit by a train.

"She inadvertently left the roadway and got stuck on railroad tracks," said Mennenga, who declined to release the woman's name until the deputy's report is completed.

He was unable to explain how she got "stuck."

The deputy who handled the incident had not finished the report before his regular days off, Mennenga said.

The woman had her 18-month-old child in the Chevrolet Equinox. Both she and the child were taken to Carle Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mennenga said he spoke with the woman Monday and mother and child were expected to be released that afternoon.

Mennenga said the preliminary information he had was that the train struck the left front of her vehicle. No one on the train was injured.

He had no information about her level of intoxication but said she would have been given blood and urine tests at the hospital in the course of her treatment.