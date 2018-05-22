Poppies to be distributed Friday, Saturday

RANTOUL — Members of Rantoul American Legion Auxiliary will be distributing poppies at several local locations Friday and Saturday, May 25 and 26.

The distribution will take place all day Friday and until noon Saturday. Locations include Rural King, County Market, Walmart, Caseys and Ott’s.

All poppies are made by military veterans. Donations for poppies will go toward the rehabilitiation of veterans honorably discharged from the U.S. armed forces after April 6, 1917; for the welfare of the families of veterans; for the rehabilitation of hospitalized military service personnel returning home and awaiting discharge who require treatment in service hospitals; and for the welfare of veterans, active military personnel and the families of veterans and active military personnel where financial and medical need is evident.

For more than 90 years, the American Legion Auxiliary has distributed the memorial poppy to remind Americans that millions sacrificed their lives and health to keep the United States free.

The American Legion Auxiliarty poppy is handmade by veterans who receive a small stipend for each poppy made.