Graduating to new life: RTHS commencement ceremony set Friday

Commencement services at Rantoul Township High School will be held Friday night, May 25, at Bill Walsh Field. In the event of bad weather, the services will be held indoors.

RANTOUL — If there’s one word that sets this year’s Rantoul Township High School graduating class apart from others it might be “the C word.”

That’s the assessment of Principal Todd Wilson when asked about the personality of the class of 2018.

“A word that comes to mind right away is ‘caring,’” Wilson said. “They care for each other. They take care of each other. They recognize the needs of others, and they take care of those as well. They don’t have to be asked” to help.

Some examples of that caring is the number of seniors who are members of service organizations such as National Honor Society and Interact.

“They’re looking for ways to impact their community,” Wilson said.

He knows of three seniors who went on missions trips last summer to South America. Another student attended a mission trip with family members to Africa.

“It’s not something you typically hear about — at least that number of kids,” Wilson said. “To go to a depressed area out of the country and step outside of your comfort zone is very impressive.”

Members of the class of 2018 will be honored during graduation ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Bill Walsh Field. In the event of rain, the services will be held inside the high school.

Jared Motley has been named valedictorian, and Xin Ying “Sammie” Guo salutatorian.

Other top 10 students are Dynasty Brandon, Holley Brooks, Johnathan Frerichs, Lindsay Jordahl, Elena Shields, Christopher Swiney, Emily Watters and Kaylie Wilson.

Senior class officers are Billings, Jordahl, Emily Schluter and Wilson.

The class of 150 students has its share of high achievers academically.

“Clearly from the numbers that (were announced), they have the talent to pull in an impressive number of scholarships,” Wilson said.

So much so that academic aid exceeded the record set by last year’s graduating class by a whopping $200,000. A total of $1,078,722 in scholarship money will be forthcoming to this year’s class.

“I was flabbergasted” by the amount, Wilson said.

The RTHS principal said he believes one of the reasons for the high scholarship totals is the number of students who have been accepted to private colleges.

“Just going through the process of my daughter’s (Kaylie Wilson), I know that when private colleges offer scholarships, their (scholarship) numbers are typically larger because their tuitions are larger,” Todd Wilson said. “It’s an incentive.”

Another reason is the number of students — 14 — who will be entering the military. The financial benefits they will receive will also add up. Wilson said that number is at least twice, if not more, than the average number of seniors who enter the military out of RTHS.

RTHS board President Anne Reale will provide opening remarks for Friday’s commencement services, and Guo and Motley will also speak.

Assistant Principals Brooke Billings and Megan Anderson will recognize scholarship winners and students entering the military, respectively.

The Eagle band will perform “Albanian Dance” as well as the processional and recessional.

Superintendent Scott Amerio will address those attending and present the class. Reale will present diplomas.

