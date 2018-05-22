Get out the swim gear: Rantoul pool opens Saturday

RANTOUL — The swim season officially starts in Rantoul this weekend.

The Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center will open for 2018 at noon Saturday, May 26.

The pool will be open for the Memorial Day weekend — Saturday through Monday — from noon-7 p.m.

Normal hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The pool is open from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays for family night.

Aquatics Director Hanna Razo said there are 19 new life guards.

“We probably have another 20 returning,” she said.

The pool is coming off a good year, weather-wise. She said the ideal temperature for good turnout is the mid-80s. Otherwise, if it’s much hotter or colder than that, people tend to stay home.

“The weather this weekend looks good so far,” Razo said.

Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey said the pool is tentatively scheduled to be open through Labor Day.