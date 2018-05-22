Fisher High graduates not afraid to get involved

FISHER — The 2018 Fisher High School graduating class that received their diplomas have forged new ground in several areas, and they did it with heart, according to their principal, Jon Kelly.

“This class has been a part of some new things the last four years,” Kelly said.

“We’ve started some new clubs with Science Club, the Art Club got started, Math Club, things of that nature. They’ve left their mark. They’ve done some other things such as (affect) the culture and environment we have.”

Kelly said some of the seniors have attended leadership camps to improve that culture and environment.

“It’s a good class,” he said. “I’m going to miss them all.”

The class of 2018 is also a well-rounded one.

“They’re a kind, caring group” — the principal citing several fundraisers that some members have been a part of. “They’re a hard-working group. They have been successful academically and athletically.”

Fourteen seniors were members of the Bunnie Volunteer Club.

Class officers are Bailey Parks-Moore, president; Nickolas Harness, vice president; Emma Carmien, secretary; and Gabrielle Shook, treasurer.

At Sunday’s ceremony, Parks-Moore led the Pledge of Allegiance, Kaylee Dunham and Sophia Hortin presented commencement addresses, and Kelly and Superintendent Barbara Thompson also gave addresses.

Kelly and Dean of Students Jake Palmer presented the class. Thompson and school board members Leonard Delaney, Corky Emberson, Mike Estes and Tiffany Rushing presented diplomas.

Kelly introduced cum laude students.

Summa cum laude graduates include Kindall Carter, Matthias Dean, Bailey Hadden, Alexis Hallden, Jacob Horsch, Sophia Hortin, Jack Sievers and Alayna Stalter.

Cum laude students include Madison Briggs, Emma Carmien, Rebecca Clanton, Kaylee Dunham, Bailey Parks-Moore, Dawson Purvis, Gabrielle Shook, Kaylie Terven and Adam Wehe.

The high school band performed the processional, recessional, national anthem as well as special music, “Carry On Wayward Son.” Drew Cagle and Gabrielle Shook also performed special music, “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Serving as junior marshals were Dalton Burk, Lucas Chittick, Dora Eichelberger, Grace Hansen, Kaitlin Marry and Morgan Wagner.

