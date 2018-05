RANTOUL — Eleven St. Malachy School eighth-grade students graduated during ceremonies May 17 at the church.

A reception for the graduates and families followed at the school.

Graduates included Jessica Villa, Andrew Tatar, Maci Carpenter, Alexander Reynolds, Destiny Igartua, Makenzy Walton, Nathan Kelley, Maddison Houmes, Delaney Fullenkamp, Marcqwan Smith and Dawson Magrini.