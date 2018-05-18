Updated: All lanes open on I-57 after multi-vehicle wreck

Updated at 4:48 p.m.

RANTOUL — Illinois State Police report that all lanes of Interstate 57 south of Rantoul are open following a multi-vehicle accident.

Earlier story:

RANTOUL — Illinois State Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle rollover crash with injuries and lane blockage on Interate 57 northbound at milepost 246.

The scene is about 4 miles south of Rantoul.

Traffic is backed up for several miles.

