Updated: All lanes open on I-57 after multi-vehicle wreck

Updated at 4:48 p.m.
RANTOUL — Illinois State Police report that all lanes of Interstate 57 south of Rantoul are open following a multi-vehicle accident.
Earlier story:
RANTOUL — Illinois State Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle rollover crash with injuries and lane blockage on Interate 57 northbound at milepost 246.
The scene is about 4 miles south of Rantoul.
Traffic is backed up for several miles.
