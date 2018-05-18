Boys, girls sought to build, fly model airplanes

RANTOUL — The National Free Flight Society and the Academy of Model Aeronautics will host the 2018 Indoor National Contest from 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 27, in Rantoul.

The groups are looking for 25 boys and girls from ages 10-16 to build and fly a model airplane.

All supplies will be provided at no cost to the entrants.

Coaches will be at every table helping each participant to build his or her own model.

Participants will be able to keep the model to take home and fly. Each participant will also get a kit to take home.

The event will be held at Hangar 3 at the former Chanute Air Force Base.

To enter contact Bud Layne at 270-404-8646 or Ann Thornton at 270-629-3252.

