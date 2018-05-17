Updated: Driver in fatal wreck was driving in wrong lane

RANTOUL ­— A Ludlow man who was killed in a two-vehicle wreck north of Rantoul Thursday morning was driving in the wrong lane of U.S. 45.

An Illinois State Police report indicates Jorge L. Arroyo-Morales, 22, was driving south in a 1999 Mitsubishi couple in the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The other car, a 2003 Nissan sedan driven by a 19-year-old male with an 18-year-old male passenger, was northbound in the correct lane of traffic.

Unit 2 swerved into the unoccupied southbound lane to avoid the other car. Mr. Arroyo-Morales also swerved, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Unit 2 came to rest on the west side of the road. Mr. Arroyo-Morales’ vehicle became airborne and came to rest on the driver’s side to the west of the highway. He was partially ejected.

State police said both occupants of Unit 2 were wearing seat belts. They were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Rantoul Police Chief Ken Waters said his department was called to extricate Mr. Arroyo-Morales from his vehicle.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Arroyo-Morales, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:22 a.m.

The accident occurred at 3155 CR Route 45 North, Rantoul — about a mile and a half north of the village.

Northrup said the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

The death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Northrup said an inquest might be conducted at a later date.

The accident occurred at 6:15 a.m.

