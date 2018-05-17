Third fire prompts village to order salvage operator to cease operations

A worker for T&K Metals, Whiting, Ind., is shown recently on the wing of one of the Air Force planes being scrapped by the firm. The village of Rantoul has ordered the company to cease operations after the third fire involving one of the planes being scrapped.

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul has issued a cease-and-desist order to a Whiting, Ind.-based salvage company that is dismantling the remaining military planes on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

The action stems from several airplane fires have broken out due to the salvage operations.

The latest fire occurred Thursday morning — the second such fire this week and the third overall.

“He was cutting an airplane with a cutting torch,” Fire Chief Ken Waters said. “Parts of the metal and the interior caught fire.”

Like the previous two fires, the fire department used a mixture of foam and water to extinguish the blaze.

Waters said the fires this week were minor in comparison to one that happened in April that destroyed a C-47.

In Tuesday’s call, firefighters were called about 10:30 a.m.

“We had it out fairly quickly,” Waters said. “We used about 5 gallons of foam and about 500 gallons of water mix.”

There were no injuries or loss resulting from the fire.

The April fire, however, completely destroyed the plane and took considerable effort to extinguish.

Waters said Mayor Chuck Smith told him to send the contractor — Ken Morrison — a bill to compensate the fire department for expenses.

Said Smith: “The plane that he’s cutting apart has magnesium in the composition of the metal. It’s my understanding that he’s using an open-torch cut. If you get that metal hot enough, it can catch fire.”

Smith said the foam is expensive.

The fire department will bill Morrison for materials and compensation for the firefighters responding.

Having had enough of the calls to the site, the village opted to inform Morrison that he was being ordered to stop the dismantlement operations.

“Bob from our inspections department went out and told (Morrison) he had to stop what he is doing,” Smith said, adding that a meeting was held with airport officials Eric Vences and Corky Vericker to discuss the situation.

“They think this situation is too dangerous to continue,” Smith said. “They asked that (Village Administrator Rick Snider) and I support that decision, and we do.”

He said Vericker asked Morrison for the keys to his equipment, and he complied.

Smith said when and if Morrison is allowed to continue will be up to the Air Force “and the contract he has.”

“I don’t know what kind of training he has. I think the Air Force needs to review the contract and the contractor,” Smith said.

In a recent Rantoul Press interview, Morrison said this is the first contract he has had for airplane dismantlement. His previous jobs have involved the dismantlement of metal bridges and other structures.

The airplane fire issue was also discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board — the body that reviews environmental cleanup of the former base.

Chris Hill of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency confirmed EPA is monitoring the situation.

