Rantoul economic development director to take Freeport post

RANTOUL — Rantoul’s economic development director will take a new job in northern Illinois.

Rebecca Motley has been hired as executive director of the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Motley, who has served in the Rantoul post for the past three years, will take her new position June 18.

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith said Motley’s leaving will expedite the process of filling the economic developer’s position. She had opted not to seek the Rantoul post.

Motley had been employed by the Center for Community Adaptation. The village of Rantoul had opted to end its contract with CCA and to hire its own economic development director.

After the CCA contract ended, the village extended Motley’s contract for three months, Smith said, because she was involved in a number of ongoing projects, including a land bank, enterprise zone organization, the relocation of Shields Auto Center to an area near Wal-Mart and “another project that hasn’t been announced.”

“The people who she has been working with have grown accustomed to working with her,” Smith said.

“They like her style, and they indicated to me this is going to be a great loss to me and her town.”

Smith said the application process to fill the economic development director’s position closed at the end of April. He hopes to have someone in place by “the first of July.”

“We have eight qualified candidates at this point,” Smith said.

He said a committee will pare the candidates down to two or three and then conduct interviews.

A story in the Freeport Journal-Standard announcing Motley’s hiring follows:



By DERRICK MASON

Freeport Journal-Standard



FREEPORT — The Greater Freeport Partnership has its first executive director.



Rebecca Motley, an economic development consultant to Rantoul, Illinois, for the past three years, will take the helm June 18, according to a news release.

Motley said she was attracted to the job because it was clear that local stakeholders are passionate about growing the community in a forward-thinking way.



“I’m very impressed with the way both the city and business community appear to have collaborated together on forming the new organization,” Motley said during a phone interview Wednesday. “I think it’s really best practice to really collaborate, if not combine, like we did here.”



Motley has 25 years of experience in economic development, commercial lending, nonprofit management and commercial real estate investment. She recently recruited a hotel, promoted expansion of a food processing facility and developed a Shop Rantoul First marketing campaign for the city of 13,000 that was formerly home to a United States Air Force base.



“We conducted a national search to find a leader with vision, expertise and experience in economic development and community building, and Rebecca stood out among the candidates,” Gary Quinn, chairman of the Greater Freeport Partnership, said in the release. “Working with a diverse group of stakeholders in Rantoul, Rebecca has led a revitalization effort that is transforming the community.”



The Greater Freeport Partnership will take over the duties of the Northwest Illinois Development Alliance, Freeport/Stephenson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Freeport Area Chamber of Commerce and Freeport Downtown Development Foundation. The boards of those four organizations voted to form one entity in March.



Motley will hire a planning and development director, a member service director, a tourism and marketing director, visitors center manager and administrative staff. She said local people and those who already are working at one of the organizations will be strongly considered for the seven available positions.



“Certainly, lots of people have invested lots of their lives into building these things and certainly that will all be considered,” Motley said. “People from the area certainly know it, and that’s important to me.”



Freeport City Manager Lowell Crow said Motley was chosen because she has broad experience with banking, real estate development, downtown redevelopment and other avenues that will be important in her new role.



“I feel that we’ve selected a candidate that brings not only an ability to do economic development, which she has a lot of experience with, but she’s also been involved with the equivalent of the chamber of commerce and downtown development foundation in her previous community,” Crow said.



Representatives from each of the four consolidating organizations, the Freeport city manager, Stephenson County board chair and representatives from Highland Community College, the Freeport School District and another taxing jurisdiction or nonprofit organization make up the 17-person board.



The new organization will be funded by the city of Freeport, NIDA investors, chamber members and FDDF sponsors. Advertising programs, grants and events also will help generate revenue.





