One killed, two hurt in wreck north of Rantoul

RANTOUL -- A Ludlow man was killed and two other men were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 45, about a mile and a half north of Rantoul Thursday morning.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said his department was called out at 6:16 a.m. to U.S.45, where the vehicles had hit nearly head on.

Firefighters were called to extricate the deceased male from his vehicle.

Waters said the two males in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not available.

More when it becomes available.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

