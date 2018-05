BELLFLOWER — Terry Smith will return to perform at Bellflower Opry.

His performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St.

Smith’s presentation has been described as “a Conway Twitty sound.”

A meatloaf dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m.

Call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493 for reservations or questions.