Champaign police officer from Fisher facing burglary charges

FISHER — An off-duty Champaign police officer was arrested Monday on preliminary charges of residential burglary and burglary for allegedly stealing from cars in Fisher.

Champaign County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Allen Jones said R. Justus Clinton, 43, of Fisher was arrested for entering "at least 10 cars" between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sunday at seven different residences in Fisher.

The car burglaries, including one inside a garage attached to a home, were reported to Fisher police starting Sunday. Jones said Fisher police asked his department for help, and sheriff's investigators and Fisher police got a search warrant for Clinton's home, which they served Monday. They had surveillance video from a home owner that identified Clinton.

"Evidence of the burglaries was recovered and an arrest made," Jones said.

Among the items recovered were debit and credit cards, electronics, purses and change.

Jones said Clinton cooperated with investigators but was not aware if Clinton made any formal statement.

"This was certainly a very troubling set of circumstances," Jones said.

All of the vehicles were unlocked. There were no break-ins or damage, Jones said.

Clinton is expected to be arraigned this afternoon.

