Shimkus aide to be in Fisher, Paxton

An aide to U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Fisher and Paxton next week to assist area residents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.

On Friday, May 18, the staff member will be at the Fisher Community Center (100 E. School St.) from 12:30-2 p.m. and at the Paxton City Hall (145 S. Market St.) from 2:30-4 p.m.

People who need assistance with a federal issue but are not available at that time may call the congressman’s Danville office at (217) 446-0664.

More information on services offered by Shimkus’ office is available on his website: shimkus.house.gov.

On the website, people can send the congressman a message or sign up for weekly email updates and periodic veteran and grant newsletters. Shimkus also maintains a Facebook page, where regular updates are posted.





