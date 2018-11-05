Rantoul Clean-Up Day set May 19

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul, along with Area Waste garbage haulers, will host the annual free clean-up day from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 19, for Rantoul single-hauler contract customers only.

The drop-off location is 721 Galaxy Street.

Participants should bring a copy of their most recent (April or May) utility bill that shows that they pay for garbage service in order to dispose of their items.

Note: There will not be any electronics recycling at the Rantoul clean-up day. However, Rantoul residents are eligible to bring their unwanted electronics items — including up to two TVs of any size or type — to the first of two residential electronics collections being put on by Champaign County Regional Planning Commission at Parkland College in Champaign. The first event is also scheduled to take place Saturday May 19, at Parkland College in Champaign.

Registration for the May 19 electronics recycling event at Parkland is now closed, however. There will be another event in October. More details of the October event will be available later on the village website.







