RTHS choir concert on tap for May 18

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School choir concert, “Showtime,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the school.

All of the school choirs will be featured — Concert Choir, Women’s Chorale, High Five and Chamber Choir as well as the junior high choirs from J.W. Eater.

The junior high choirs will combine with the high school groups on “Hallelujah,” from Shrek.

The high school choirs will also welcome back former RTHS choir alumni and various Rantoul teachers on the finale entitled “Baba Yetu,” the Grammy Award- winning piece composed for the video game series Civilizations 4.

The song will be accompanied by a percussion ensemble made up of students from the Matt Chesner’s ninth-hour music theory class.









