Normal man admits sex assault of child

URBANA — A Normal man who admitted having sex with a child in Rantoul in December faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Joshua Stephen, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for a sex act he committed on Dec. 28 with a 12-year-old girl who was visiting a relative living in the same Rantoul house as Stephen at the time.

His wife, Shelby Stephen, 21, is also accused of participating in the child molestation.

In exchange for Joshua Stephen’s guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said at sentencing he will dismiss three other counts of predatory criminal sexual assault alleging different acts.

Stephen could have faced up to 60 years in prison, but Lozar agreed to recommend no more than 25 years, to be served at 85 percent time, because Stephen pleaded guilty. Difanis will decide the sentence on June 15.

The case came to the attention of Rantoul police in mid-January after the girl’s mother, who lives in another county, found texts on her daughter’s phone suggesting that there had been physical contact between the girl and Stephen while the girl was visiting in the Rantoul home over Christmas break.

A forensic interview done of the child revealed that she had engaged in sex with Stephen.

Rantoul police then interviewed Stephen, who confessed and implicated his wife in the activity.

Shelby Stephen is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and a less serious count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Her case remains unresolved.

