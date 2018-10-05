Head Start, RCS get grants for children

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Head Start program has received a Preschool For All FY 18 Expansion grant of $638,511.

Head Start is operated by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, which secured the grant.

The Head Start Expansion funds will be used to create three, six-hour classrooms for a summer school program at the Rantoul Head Start Center, 104 Nightengale Court, from May 21-Aug. 17. The program, which will serve 51 children, includes all meals and materials, plus additional staff.

Brandi Granse, Head Start Early Childhood Division director said the program is targeting children who are currently enrolled in the part-day or 3 ½-hour classroom sessions and transitioning to kindergarten in the fall of 2018.

“These funds support our mission to get children ready for kindergarten,” Granse said.

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith is a member of the board of the Regional Planning Commission. Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley is a member of the board as a community representative.



RCS receives grant

Also, Rantoul City Schools, in partnership with the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club of Champaign, has secured a United Way of Champaign County grant for two years of after-school programming for 70-100 children per year.

RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said the district is one of 38 programs in the county to receive a Community Impact Fund Grant of $70,000 for after-school programming.

“RCS heard the needs and requests of our parents and recognizes the need for after-school programming located within our schools. We are excited to continue our work with Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club,” Ramage said.

Smith said the expanded preschool and after-school services directly benefit Rantoul residents — “not just those families with children in the program, but all of our school children.”

“While our community need is great,” Smith said, “we are fortunate to have these quality agencies participating and attracting funding to the village to assist our residents.”











