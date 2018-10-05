Car thief sentenced to 7 years prison; 1 car contained small children

URBANA — A Rantoul man who stole two cars — one of which contained three small children — over a period of three days last year is headed to prison for seven years.

Judge Roger Webber noted that in both thefts, Kevin Lefever led police on lengthy, dangerous chases during the day when there was plenty of traffic out.

Lefever, 19, whose last known address was in the 300 block of South Chanute Street, pleaded guilty in March in two separate cases to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Because he was out on bond for the first car theft, which happened June 12, 2017, when he committed the second on June 15, the sentences have to be served one after the other.

And both will be served after he finishes the balance of a one-year prison sentence he received last September for criminal sexual abuse for an unwanted sexual act he committed in July 2017 with a woman he knew.

All three crimes took place in Rantoul. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.

Webber said it was good police work that ended the second car chase, in which three children, ages 9, 5 and 9 months, were spirited off in a vehicle left running outside J.W. Eater Junior High School by their mother/grandmother.

“That doesn’t begin to describe the horror that the three young children had to have experienced when a complete stranger got in their car and began driving off with them, then dropping them off several blocks from where their mother/grandmother had left them,” the judge said.

In an attempt to lengthen his sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark had seven witnesses testify about Lefever’s behavior during and after the vehicle thefts.

Lefever’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, called no witnesses but presented Webber with a summary of his client’s medical history that indicated Lefever suffered multiple serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, in a car crash that killed his friend a year before the thefts.

That brain injury, Patel argued, did not excuse his client’s actions but helped to explain why a previously law-abiding teen went off the rails as Lefever did.

Webber said Patel wanted him to infer that the brain injury caused the changes in Lefever’s conduct because Patel offered no expert testimony to say that the injury changed his client.

Among the aggravation that Clark presented was testimony from Rantoul police Officer Dieter Wissel, who said he pursued Lefever on June 12, 2017, after Lefever stole a GMC Acadia that had the keys inside it from outside a business on Wheat Avenue.

The chase lasted 40 minutes and extended into Vermilion County after Lefever ran several stop signs. Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and Gifford police joined in, Wissel said.

When he finally got Lefever stopped and asked why he took the SUV, Lefever’s response was that “he felt like it,” Wissel said.

Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse caught Lefever three days later after he took off in a running SUV that had been left outside the junior high school on Wabash Avenue about 10 a.m. In it were the owner’s two children, ages 9 and 5, and her 9-month-old grandchild.

Bouse said police learned that Lefever was challenged by the 9-year-old boy when Lefever told the boy he was a relative and was just going to use the car and would drop them off.

Bouse said Lefever did let the children off on a busy stretch of Veterans Parkway near Chanute Street. The 9-year-old was forced to remove the baby from the car seat and carry the infant until they were rescued by police.

Bouse said he headed east out of town on a country road and caught up with the stolen SUV in Oakwood in Vermilion County. He said Lefever initially denied knowing that there were children in the SUV when he took off.

Clark also had several county jail employees testify about seven infractions that Lefever racked up while in custody between late June and mid-September 2017.

On questioning by Patel, Lt. Jenna Good said Lefever has had no problems in the county jail since being returned from prison in mid-March while he awaited sentencing.

Clark had sought sentences of five years in prison on each of the convictions while Patel asked for probation and mental-health treatment for his client.

Webber sentenced him to four years in prison on the case that involved the children in the stolen vehicle and three years on the other.

mschenk@news-gazette.com