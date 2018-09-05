'When Trauma Hits Home' to be program topic

RANTOUL — Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County will be the setting for a program, “When Trauma Hits Home” from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15.

The program is co-sponsored by CU Neighborhood Champions and CSC and is for anyone who wants to learn more about preventing community violence and trauma.

It is designed to help anyone who has been impacted by trauma/violence. The program discusses signs of potential problems and how trauma can affect adults/children, and talks about what helps and what heals.

To register, contact CU Neighborhood Champions at 217-673-7122 or cuneighborhoodchampions@gmail.com.

CU Neighborhood Champions is an effort for the Champaign County Community coalition’s trauma informed care workshop group to assist those experiencing these problems. The group has providers, families, community members, neighbors and concerned citizens who want to make a difference through education and responding to people in need.

The group receives funding from the Champaign County Mental Health Board and the Champaign County Community Coalition.

Community Service Center is located at 520 E. Wabash Ave. in Rantoul.



