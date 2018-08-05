Salvage operator indicted for allegedly cutting up, selling bridge

RANTOUL — The man who is dismantling the former Chanute Air Force Base planes was indicted in October for interstate transportation of stolen property.

Kenneth Morrison of Whiting, Ind., was charged after he alleging stole metal from a Hammond, Ind., railroad bridge and sold the scrap to a Burnham, Ill., scrap dealer for $18,000.

Morrison surrendered to federal authorities Nov. 3 and was released on $20,000 bond, according to a Chicago Tribune story.

The indictment states, “Between in or about December 2014 and continuing through in or about January 2015, without authority from the city of Hammond, and without permit, the defendant dismantled a portion of the bridge and transported and sold the metal to scrap dealers located in Burnham, Illinois, and East Chicago, Indiana.”

Decommissioned and deeded to Hammond in 1987, the drawbridge, known as the “Monon Bridge,” was built in 1910. It crossed the Grand Calumet River.

Morrison allegedly first approached Hammond authorities in November 1991 and asked to buy the bridge, dismantle it and scrap the metal. The city, however, denied the request.

Morrison then allegedly asked to buy the bridge in September 2014. He also said the bridge was on railroad property and he was negotiating with that company to buy and remove the bridge.

Morrison allegedly began dismantling the bridge between December 2014 and January 2015, according to the Tribune. A Hammond inspector put a stop work order on a dump truck adjacent to the site on Jan. 29, 2015.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources went to the site a few days later, according to court documents, and Morrison told conservation officers he had a permit to demolish the bridge and salvage the metal. An officer confirmed Morrison did not have a permit and told him to cease work.

He was told again during a second visit to stop the work.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management inspected the bridge and issued a violation after creosote-soaked timbers and steel were left in the river.

A second violation was issued in July 2015 when two pieces of steel remained in the river, but the timber and much of the steel had been removed.

“The remaining bridge was no longer visible,” the Tribune quoted the IDEM in its inspection and violation letter. “It could not be determined, at the time of the inspection, when the remainder of the bridge was removed.”

Morrison has been dismantling the planes on the former Rantoul air base for about two weeks. He said he was awarded the contract by Government Liquidaotrs. Last week he offered to sell the missile on the west side of the former base to the village of Rantoul.

Village Administrator Rick Snider said if the village decides to buy the missile, it will make sure Morrison has the right to sell it.

“Before we buy it, I’ll be talking to Government Liquidators to confirm Mr. Morrison has the right to sell it back to us,” Snider said.

Also at issue is whether the Air Force will grant permission to Morrison to sell it or whether he is mandated, per contract, to dismantle it.

