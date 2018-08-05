RTHS students earn academic recognition

RANTOUL — Thirty-one African American males from Rantoul Township High School received awards for their academic achievement April 28 at the first scholarship and awards program sponsored by Lone Star Lodge No. 18, AF&AM, Prince Hall Affiliation.

The event took place at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign.

The students were honored for obtaining a minimum of 2.8/4.0 or 3.8/5.0 grade point average.

The RTHS students include Jaden Adkins, Taveous Bell, Cavon Bowen, Victor Bradley, Jamari Buford, Deshawn Burrage-Lewis, Carl Burts, Jonathan Canii.

Also, Kayon Cunningham, Jerrance Crites, Kadin Fields, Andrew Fifer, Kameren Goodell, Elijah Hall, Jaheim Hartwell.

Also, Sean Haynes, Jametriel Hudson, Lorenz Lee, Treven Lewis, Rashid Moffett, James Moton, Ezekial Mullings, Keith Nardi.

Also, Devin Parker, Donnell Robertson, Romeo Sanders, Bryant Shaw, Preston Smith, Charles Walker, Jaeden Washington and Eric Whisby.

