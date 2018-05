RANTOUL — The Rantoul VFW will host Springfling 2018 from noon-7 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at its building at 675 N. Ohio Ave.

There will be live music by Tony & Craig and Country Hearts Band.

The event will also include a raffle, 50/50 drawing, guitar and amp combo raffle sponsored by Guitar Center, car show, American Legion Riders 568, children’s activities, including laser tag by Alpha Dog Entertainment, and food.