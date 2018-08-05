Potomac Corner: Armstrong archery team to compete in Louisville

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



The Armstrong High School archery team will be headed to the 2018 NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) in Louisville, Ky., on May 13.

The team consists of the following students: Ethan Bailey, Zach Birge, Nick Cannon, Aidan Cunningham, Keegan Cunningham, Carla Gann, Casey Grant, Casy Howie, Emma Jameson, Makayla Learned, Mason McMasters, Jenna Muench, Brayden Nelson, Morgan Pecchenino, Madison Pollitt, Austin Rosenberger, Kenzi Spain, Arianna Stephens, Emma Swinney, Evan Swinney, Jayce Townsend, Kyerra Townsend, and Zane Wright.

Individuals competing will be Clara Graham in the junior high female category, Makenna Ackerman in the elementary female, and Luke Townsend in the elementary male categories. The team hopes to qualify for the World Tournament to be held in June. They are coached by Kris and Garry Hawker of Potomac.



Potomac students see “Wonder”

Sixty Potomac Grade School students in grades five-eight saw the movie “Wonder” at the Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston recently.

“Wonder” is based on the book by the same name, written by R.J. Palacio. It is the true story of Auggie Pullman, who was born with a severe facial difference that prevented him from attending mainstream school. He eventually goes to Beecher Prep, and wants nothing more than to be treated as an ordinary kid.

The movie challenges viewers to “wonder” about the true nature of empathy, compassion, acceptance, friendship and —ultimately — kindness. There were discussions about the movie held in the classrooms afterward. The Potomac PTO provided the funds for transportation and admission.



Library book sale

Potomac Public Library will hold a book sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

This will coincide with the townwide garage sales during the same hours.



Legion chicken-fish fry

The Potomac American Legion will host a chicken and fish fry dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, May 12.



Garden club receives grant

The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club is the recipient of Monsanto’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant in the amount of $2,500.

The money has been designated for beautification of a vacant lot in Potomac, and will be planted into a butterfly garden. Weather has hampered early efforts, but work will soon be underway. Adam Walsh, a local farmer, submitted the grant request.

Monsanto has given more than $6 million in annual charitable gifts from this fund. Farmers who receive the grant may choose a recipient who will use it to better their community.



To all mothers — whether biological, adoptive, step, or in a mother role — wishing you a most wonderful Mother’s Day.



Thought for the week: “A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.” — Tenneva Jordan



