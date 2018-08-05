Medlen resigns as village trustee; central maintenance issue resurfaces

RANTOUL — Rich Medlen has resigned as a trustee on the Rantoul Village Board.

Medlen said the move is due to taking a new job in Freeport.

Mayor Chuck Smith presented a plaque to Medlen at last week’s village board study session in appreciation for his service.

“We’re proud to be a part of your history,” Smith told him.

Reading from a prepared statement, Medlen said the decision to move three hours away was not easy. (Freeport is located in northwest Illinois.)

He thanked Smith, the board and village staff for their assistance and then offered: “The time is here. It is upon us as leaders in this community to work and strive to bring us out of the rut we’ve been stuck in for the last 25 years. There needs to be a sense of urgency and not complacency.”

Medlen encouraged the board to work hard with an eye toward the future and not be afraid to think outside of the box.

He said he hopes the administration and trustees “will take time to reach out and have open, meaningful conversations on how we can move forward as a community.”

Medlen has served on the board for one year, having been elected in April 2017 and taking office the following month.



Bouse recognized

Smith also recognized Justin Bouse for his promotion to Rantoul police lieutenant, saying he has watched Bouse move up through the ranks.

Bouse began with the department as a dispatcher in 2000. Two years later he was hired as a police officer and served as a patrolman and investigator before his promotion to sergeant in 2008.

A graduate of Rantoul Township High School, Bouse earned an associate degree from Parkland College and a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Also promoted within the department was Orval Stuckemeyer to sergeant. Stuckemeyer was not present to receive his recognition.



Central maintenance discussion continues

In other business, trustee Terry Workman said during budget discussions last month that trustee Chad Smith had concerns about a plan to move the central maintenance (fleet) department from under the recreation department umbrella to the public works department. Workman said he was under the impression that central maintenance had been retained under the rec department.

Village Administrator Rick Snider went back through the various budget proposals that were presented, with the original proposal to cut all but two central maintenance employees while terminating two full-time and one part-time CM employees and two part-time rec employees while leasing 36 vehicles.

Under the compromise budget reached last month, all jobs were spared and the number of vehicles to be leased was reduced to six.

Chad Smith said he indicated he didn’t want central maintenance placed under public works because he thought that department is getting too big and he sees a need “for a separation of powers and checks and balances.”

Smith said the village placed the airport under the public works umbrella within the last two years.

“What’s next?” Smith asked.

Responded Snider: “I guess I don’t understand the comments about checks and balances. As the previous budget had central maintenance set up, it was under the purview of the recreation department. It wasn’t Switzerland. It wasn’t some indpendent entity.”

Snider said he proposed the move to public works because that department has the most vehicles.

He said central maintenance was not retained under rec because the budget motion did not include that wording. Snider said it doesn’t really matter anyway.

“It still belongs to the village president under statute to direct personnel,” Snider said. “It’s his decision how to arrange those departments.”

Village attorney Ken Beth backed Snider’s statements.

“We do have a separation of powers under Illinois municipal law. The board has legislative authority. Within the budget ... includes legislative authority. In terms of actual operation of the various departments, the mayor is the chief executive so to speak,” Beth said.

Chad Smith asked the mayor if he wants central maintenance under public works. Chuck Smith said he does “because the largest amount of money is coming out of the public works budget.”

He said there have been no meetings with public works or the rec department “to discuss any management of that yet.”

Asked by Medlen if central maintenance will continue to work out of its current location in the Rec Office building, Snider said it would “for the foreseeable future.”

Workman also asked Snider if an audit of the rec department had taken place last week. Snider said “some research” had been done.

“I don’t want to speak any further on that now,” Snider said.

Workman asked if the department head (Luke Humphrey) had been notified. Snider said he had not.

“That’s not normal practice. When we audit something, we come in and ask for the information,” Snider said.

Workman then said he had asked that a request-for-proposals item be placed on the agenda, and for the second straight month it had not been. Chuck Smith said it would be discussed in closed session at the end of the meeting. (The board later met for three hours in executive session, discussing property as well as personnel and litigation.)



EDA loan

The board was asked to approve re-issuance of a loan of $151,731 to Amerinvest as recommended by the village EDA revolving loan committee.

The loan, amortized over 15 years, was originally issued in 2011 at 4 percent interest but assigned a maturation date of seven years.

Snider said the loan is current with 40 percent of it having been paid off. He said he was “a little surprised” that it matured after seven years but was told this is normal business practice.

The loan collateral originally was the former Prairie Village retirement community — now known as Eagle’s View. But Amerinvest sold that property in 2015 and wished to substitute the loan collateral to other property it owns on the former Chanute Air Force Base — the Insurance Providers Group, Christie Clinic, dental clinic and Eagle Academy buildings.

Trustee Sam Hall asked if there is any provision for denying loans to anyone who has properties that are “not thriving” or being kept up, which he said is probably hurting the village’s economic development.

Snider said there is not. However, Comptroller Pat Chamberlin said there are other criteria such as whether the loan will result in the retention or addition of jobs and whether the recipient is current on utility bills, a listing of total assets, cash flow and payment history.



Coldwell Banker contract revision

The board was also asked to approve a revision of its agreement with Coldwell Banker to market several base properties.

The change includes the removal of Building 43 from the contract — the old base fire station. The building has been sold.

Other changes include the addition of Building 96 (Jackson Hall) to the agreement and the option to sell Building 20, the AT&T building, which is currently limited to a lease agreement.

Public works Director Greg Hazel said Building 96 is used to store a variety of equipment, ranging from snow plow to a popcorn machine to trailers.



Questions answered

Chad Smith asked the progress of the old “D&D” property in the 500 block of South Tanner Street.

Dale Eaker, owner of Goodyear Tire Center, moved his business from 211 E. Sangamon Ave. to the Tanner Street location last fall. He received a $70,000 EDA loan from the village at 4 percent interest over 10 years.

Snider said when he spoke with village staff about the property, “it sounds like there was some miscommunication about the expectations for the loan and the project. One of the things that were missing were there were not adequate plans drawn up.”

Snider said he is working with the village architect to develop plans that can be submitted to the inspection department, which he said should be available for review by the end of the week.

Smith also asked for a progress report on properties owned by Victor Torres II on Garrard Street for which he received a $120,000 EDA loan earlier this year. Snider said roof replacement has been completed and inspected by the village. Facade work will take place soon now that the weather has improved.

Smith also asked for the status of 324 Illinois Drive. Snider said because “of the likelihood there will be litigation in this matter,” he recommended it be discussed in closed session. He did not elaborate.



Public comments

In the public comment portion of the meeting, Kristian Hopkins, who earned a general science degree from Parkland College and a biology degree from the University of Illinois, encouraged the board to take

an evidence-based approach to decision making commonly used in the scientific community.

He proposed the board look at all village programs and departments with available data and compare results for the best result. Hopkins said he feels there has been a lot of subjective decision-making, “going with our gut, worrying about what people think about us” rather than looking at numbers and facts. He said he believes making objective decisions would be more effective.

Hopkins thanked Snider for using data available in making recommendations during the recent budget negotiations.

Jasmyne Boyce noted only two building permits for houses valued at more than $200,000 were issued last year.

“Let’s discuss what we are spending on cars and other ways for development while nothing is being changed,” Boyce said.

She demanded “proof of what we’re paying for” and said the village is spending a great deal of money on the airport, “which hasn’t been an airport for years but is more like a cemetery.”

Boyce said there was no regard for what “these pieces mean to us” when aircraft was scrapped at the former base.

“Where are memorials that no one will be alive to see when they are being finished, and why isn’t it being made a priority?” Boyce asked. “Why aren’t we a top priority? Chanute has been treated like a dirty little secret and discarded like one, too.”

She urged the board to “resolve the hospital mess” and said she doesn’t recall any money in the budget for fences, clean up or an independent audit. Boyce said she feels like this will be a long year full of unanticipated exenses to sort through.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com






