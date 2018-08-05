Indiana firm dismantling Air Force planes

Ken Morrison, who is dismantling most of the remaining planes on the former Chanute Air Force Base, is shown inside a C-97 last week. Morrison said he won the contract to take the planes apart to sell them for scrap metal.

RANTOUL — To a salvage engineer, the decommissioned Air Force planes remaining on the former Chanute Air Force Base are just so much scrap to be sold. To many area residents who remember when the base was alive and vital, however, the planes represent something more than that — a bygone era. One that is rapidly vanishing.

One of the most dramatic reminders of that change came in 2015 when the Chanute Air Museum closed due to financial difficulties. The Air Force planes had been loaned to the museum for exhibition purposes.

But now those planes that other museums don’t want are being cut up and shipped away.

Ken Morrison, owner of T&K Metals, Whiting, Ind., is taking apart all but one of the remaining planes and will sell the metal for salvage. (The other plane, an F-101 B Voodoo, is being prepared for transport to the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham, Ala.) The Minuteman missile on the former base’s west side will either be cut up or sold to the village of Rantoul. (See related story.)

Morrison said he bought the former display aircraft and the missile from a government liquidation site for a little more than $40,000.

“I based (the bid) on the aluminum,” he said. “There’s 300,000 pounds of aluminum on this job. I bid them at 11 cents a pound, but then they charge tax and 20 cents surcharge.”

He said he hopes to sell 200,000 pounds of the aluminum at 45 cents a pound.

“There’s a lot of dirty aluminum,” Morrison said. “More steel than I thought.”

Steel isn’t as valuable, but Morrison will still be able to get $250 a ton for what he called “heavy steel. That’s prepared, clean steel.”

Morrison will take the planes apart and truck them back to his facility in Whiting, where the metal will be cleaned and prepared.

“I’m next to the steel mills on the lake shore (Whiting is in north Indiana near Chicago),” he said. “Also there’s an aluminum foundry in Hammond.”

Morrison said he doesn’t know the metallurgy of the aluminum. He is hoping most of it is what he calls “6,000 series,” which can be sold at the local foundry for 65-70 cents a pound rather than shipping it to a secondary scrap yard. If it is 7,000 series aluminum, he will ship a couple of truckloads to Seattle to be used in aircraft manufacture.

Salvaging aircraft is a new venture for Morrison’s company, which has been primarily involved with scrapping iron and steel bridges and other structures. He has been learning on the job.

The metal salvager learned the hard way the danger of putting a torch to old aircraft as a C-47 Morrison was working on caught fire April 23 and went up in flames on base. It wasn’t the only one in which Morrison has had a fuel issue. He said he was told that all the other planes had no fuel left in them, but he discovered an F-105 had more than 35 gallons of “av gas — jet fuel” in it.

“That was bad,” Morrison said. “I was inside that plane. It was only 4-foot diameter, and I had a torch, and I cut a line, and fuel came shooting out of that line 18 inches in the air. It just ignited.”

Morrison said he was not hurt.

“Old fuel is kind of like hydraulic oil. You’ve got to get it hot, and then it will burn. It kind of shocked me. We just had a meeting, and they said the fuel was pretty much gone in all of them.”

It isn’t just the fuel that poses a fire hazard in the old planes. Morrison said he likes to clean out flammable materials such as rubber mats and anything else that can burn before cutting things up.

“Squatters” also inhabit the planes in the form of insects, rodents and birds. Inside the C-133, a wasp buzzed around the cockpit, and several more appeared at the door as if they wanted in.

“It’s a constant battle” with these abandoned planes, Morrison said. “Mother Nature takes over pretty quickly.”

He said he has “pretty much diced up” all the smaller planes. But a great deal of work remains on the larger cargo planes — a C-97 that sits near South Century Boulevard and a huge C-133 near the old Grissom Hall.

Dismantlement involves removing the wings and the landing gear while leaving the fuselage intact.

“You have to do everything equally,” Morrison said. “You take one section of the wing on one side, then you have to take the other section on the other side” for balance. “Everything behind the landing gear, you can make one cut and let it bend to the ground.”

Morrison said the job requires some planning.

“That one there I know I’ll have to drink 12 cans of beer before I come up with a plan how to take that one apart,” Morrison said with a laugh while pointing to the C-133.

Morrison showed one visitor the interior of the C-97 and said he could imagine it being used to hold military personnel for parachuting purposes. Rows of seating were visible on each side of the interior, a wire ran down the middle of the plane — presumably where parachutists hooked their rigs.

But Wayne Novy, who nearby was dismantling the F-101 for transport to the Alabama museum, said the C-97 wasn’t used for that purpose. It was strictly a cargo plane.

“I don’t know that anyone jumped out of that one,” Novy said.

The Boeing C-97 Stratofreighter was a long-range heavy military cargo aircraft developed from the B-29 and B-50 bombers. They served in the Berlin Airlift, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The C-133 was used for missile transport — among their functions being to haul several hundred Minuteman and other ICBMs to and from operational bases. They also hauled Atlas, Saturn and Titan rockets to Cape Canaveral for use as launch boosters in the Gemini, Mercy and Apollo space programs.

And, after the splashdown of the Apollo capsules, the C-133s transported them to Ellington Air Force Base, Texas, or to California.

“You see how perfectly cylindrical it was?” Morrison said, pointing to the C-133 interior to haul its massive load.

After Morrison finishes cutting up the planes, they must be inspected by an Air Force representative before they can be transported to Whiting.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



