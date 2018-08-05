Decision time nears on missile

Village of Rantoul employee Brian Bina inspects the missile on the former Chanute Air Force Base Monday morning. Village officials must decide if they want to buy the missile for $1,500 from the man who is scheduled to scrap it and several remaining planes on base. The Air Force must also give permission to sell it.

RANTOUL — Mayor Chuck Smith said he should have a recommendation by noon Tuesday on whether the village of Rantoul should seek to buy the missile on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

A Whiting, Ind., man who won the contract to dismantle the missile and several Air Force planes has offered to sell the missile to the village for $1,500. But a couple of things need to happen before that can transpire.

First, of course, the village must decide it wants to buy the Minuteman missile. But just as important, the contractor — Ken Morrison — must receive permission from the Air Force to sell it. Wording in his contract might require that the missile be scrapped.

Smith said the decision is not an easy one on the village’s part.

“It’s rather delicate,” he said Monday afternoon. “I’m waiting for the narrative to come back from (Public Works Director) Greg Hazel and (village employee) Brian Bina about the overall condition and what they think the best options are.”

A village of Rantoul crew inspected the missile Monday morning. Smith was also present.

“It’s not in the best of shape up here, but there’s not a lot of weight up here,” said Bina, who was hoisted to the top by a bucket truck, to those standing below.

He said the top one-third of the missile appears to be made of kevlar. The remaining two-thirds is metal.

The missile has peeling paint and some rusted spots. A large amount of plaster-like material was observed at the bottom of the missile.

Smith said he planned to make a recommendation on whether the village should buy the missile at the May 8 village board meeting. He said he also will attempt to speak with as many board members as possible by phone before the meeting.

Smith said he has received calls from the public about the missile and has been told people have been weighing in on the issue on social media. Some want the village to retain the missile as a reminder of Chanute’s past while others believe it’s time to move on.

“People are telling me there’s a certain group who would like it saved,” Smith said. “Another group says it’s time to put the past behind and build for the future. The Air Force has left, and they’re not coming back, and they’re taking all their static displays with them, which they’re entitled to. We were fortunate to have them in our community, ... but now it’s time to move forward.”

Smith said if the village decides to buy the missile, it must still pay to maintain it. And at some point it can’t be repaired any more and the village would have to pay to dismantle it.

“The concrete inside the missile is corrosive and eating away the skin of the missile,” Smith said. “Some of the holes have been painted over.”

The missile is likely the most visible vestige of Rantoul as the former home of an Air Force base, which was closed in 1993. To many the missile holds sentimental value.

In 2014, the village was considering having the missile removed to modernize that area with the pending construction of the new Lincoln’s Challenge Academy. But before a decision was made, officials asked for public opinion. The consensus was that residents wanted the missile to stay.

The missile was on loan to the Chanute Air Museum from the Air Force Museum. With the closure of the air museum, the Air Force sought bids to dismantle the remaining Air Force planes and the missile, with Morrison winning the bid. Smith said the Air Force never asked the village if it wanted the missile.

But Morrison said if the village wants to buy it from him, he would be willing to sell it. Now it must be determined whether the missile, which was installed at the site in 1966, is in any condition worth saving.

