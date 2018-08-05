Daters beware: Class teaches eighth-graders some dating warning signs

RANTOUL — Dating is not like reading “Consumer Reports,” where you can sniff out a lemon ahead of time.

It’s not like buying a car or a television. There are no guarantees or warnings.

It’s even more difficult for young people who are dating for the first time. That’s why Kellie Wahl, a physical education teacher at J.W. Eater Junior High School, leads a class for eighth-graders that she calls “Dating 101.” Wahl wants to alert the students of potential bad behavior and warning signs.

“As you grow up, you need to understand, especially when you’re in public settings or social settings with somebody, a lot of times people forget the niceties and the courtesies nowadays,” Wahl said.

In other words, they don’t know how to treat people. And it can be a boy mistreating a girl or vice-versa.

The eighth-graders compiled a list of what they thought were good or healthy and bad or unhealthy traits in a relationship.

Traits exhibited in a good relationship: Able to communicate, trust, spending time together, spending time with friends and family together, honesty, listening, stands up for you, doesn’t pressure you, shows support.

The bad relationship: Physical violence, controlling, swearing, cheating, being possessive, drug and alcohol addiction, forcing you to do things, yelling, jealousy, pressure, spreads rumors about you, exposes secrets and private intimate moments, lying.

“These warning signs should go off in your head and cause you to say, ‘Is this relationship right for me?’” Wahl said.



Things often start fine

Wahl showed the eighth-graders three videos. In the first one, the girl in the relationship said she and her boyfriend were happy at first, but then things changed. He began to isolate her from her friends. He started blaming her for “every little thing.”

“He started getting jealous of all my friends,” she said. “When I tried to break up with him, he threatened me. Things started to get physical.”

For another couple, it was the girl who exhibited unhealthy, controlling behavior.

“She would always talk down on me,” the boy said. “Whenever I was away, she was constantly checking up on me. She even kept me away from my family.”

Wahl said one in three high school students has been or will be involved in an abusive relationship. One in 10 teens has been hit or verbally abused by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

“If you have experienced any of this, tell someone, whether a parent, other adult or friend,” Wahl said.

In another video, a teen said it was love at first sight and that originally the couple complimented one another, and they fell in love.

But then “things kind of started,” the boy said. “I had an instant gut feeling that she was not good for me. I did not listen to that gut feeling,” and that was his first mistake.

A girl in a bad relationship told a counselor her boyfriend “started telling me what I could or couldn’t wear.”

“He would text me all the time asking where I was,” she said.

There was verbal abuse, and the girl allowed her boyfriend “to walk all over” her. There was pressure for sex and comments like, “You’ll wind up just like your mother cleaning houses.”



It’s not always boys who are abusers

A boy in a bad relationship said, “I thought stereotypically that the men were the abusers and the women were the victims. I never thought about teens. I felt stuck. I felt like I didn’t have a voice.”

Said Wahl: “I’m here to tell all of you ladies that in some form or fashion in any relationship that you’re in,” if you come in contact with the above type of behavior to be aware.

It might not mean they are with an abuser, but they might be in an unhealthy relationship, “and it means that you might be with a person that (doesn’t treat you right) ... that you shouldn’t be with, and you should move on,” Wahl said.

She asked the students to write down who they would fight for.

“When it came down to it and you had to protect somebody, who would you fight for?” Wahl said. “Or who would you go to bat for?”

Wahl then asked if any of them wrote that they would fight for themselves. None of them did.

“As you move forward, that’s what the focus should be on,” Wahl said. “Out of all the people you would fight for, if you are unwilling to fight for yourself, ... if you don’t have any identity and you don’t know what you want and you don’t care for yourself, then you’re not going to be able to fight for somebody else. You have to be willing to fight and stand up for yourself.”



Projecting confidence

Rantoul City Schools School Resource Officer Matt Bross said when talk turns to “self defense,” it always goes to the physical realm.

“Nobody ever thinks about the mental aspect of self defense,” Bross said.

Many times, he said, people can talk themselves into or out of a physical situation easily.

“When you say, ‘90 percent of self defense is mental,’ it’s true.”

One of the best things is to say no.

“You say no. You say no again. When they still pressure you, you walk away,” Bross said.

Many times a positive body posture is a good deterrent.

“You can stand up, have your head up, shoulders back. Make yourself appear bigger than you are,” Bross said. “It’s just what I tell people, ‘You can fake it till you make it.’ You can appear a lot more confident than you are.”

Bross reviewed Illinois law regarding domestic violence. Under the zero-tolerance policy, police are required to take someone into custody if it has been determined domestic violence has occurred. Unlawful restraint — not allowing a person to leave — is also a common occurrence and is an “automatic felony” in Illinois. He said many people who call police about domestic abuse don’t even think to mention the person stopped them from leaving.

Bross said many domestic abusers often have “that typical bullying personality.”

“Many times people who have done this have never been stood up to in their lives,” Bross said.”

Domestic battery is one of the primary reasons for which people call 911.

One local case turned deadly when a couple “in a not-so-good relationship” kept calling police after fights.

“It just continued to evolve until it became so violent ... that she actually ended up bludgeoning the other person to death,” Bross said. “There were some mental health issues.”



Many stay in bad relationships

He said many people stay in bad relationships “way too long” and “don’t always call the police, for whatever reason.”

Bross said just recently Rantoul Township High School School Resource Officer Kurtis Buckley arrested a young man on a battery charge against a female that took place in a school hallway.

Wahl said the young people need to heed the warning signs. She said she experienced all of the warning signs and had to learn a hard lesson when she was in a previous relationship.

“The person I was with was not a bad person,” Wahl said. “It’s just we were horrible together.”

She said she and her husband, who have been married for nine years, are in a good relationship and work together on communication and commitment. She said prior to their marriage they had long conversations about what they wanted.

“It meant something to me,” Wahl said. “I was with someone who would finally listen to me. Yes, we argue and have disagreements.” They have children and a mortgage and many commitments, but they have rules and consent with each other and communicate to let their partner know if something is OK or not OK.

Wahl said before she got married, they went through counseling with their pastor, who had them write down their marital expectations. She said she wanted someone who treats her with respect; talks to her about everyday things; is considerate and calls if he is going to be late; is understanding; helps around the house; helps financially; shows affection; enjoys family time together and “shares things with me.”

Wahl said her husband is the person she can go to with problems or to vent. She said it is important for the eighth-graders to have someone like that. Before she was married, she had her mother and a best friend to whom she could talk.

Wahl said it is important to be assertive. If something is wrong, they should let the other person know.

“It’s not being aggressive,” Wahl said. “It’s not being inward and quiet. It’s somewhere in the middle where you are stating facts about what you want and being clear.”



Earning trust

Eighth-grader Miradi Ndumbi said the class provided valuable insight.

“It was very informational,” she said. “I learned how to act in relationships. I learned how to know what to do when those things (happen). I learned how to help people when those things happened to me.”

Ndumbi said she knows what stands out in terms of the do’s and don’ts in a relationship.

“When they start to put you down or like hit you or like say things about you that you know are not true, that’s when it’s like you should stop being with that person,” she said. “You should not be with that person.

You can’t trust that person anymore. You shouldn’t have gave your trust to that person.”

