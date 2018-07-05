Man who fled gets 2 more years in prison

URBANA — A Rantoul man who led police on a chase in a car that had been reported stolen by his girlfriend has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Terrell Holt, 27, will have to serve that sentence after he finishes a 10-year term he received last September for the theft of $455 worth of cigarettes from Circle K, 507 W. University Ave., U.

Holt had pleaded guilty in August to the Oct. 4, 2016, theft — other charges of aggravated robbery and robbery were dismissed — but didn’t show up for his sentencing in September. Judge Tom Difanis heard evidence then linking him to an October 2016 residential burglary in Urbana before imposing the 10-year sentence.

Holt was arrested Dec. 7 after he led police on the chase in a car that belonged to his girlfriend. Police arrested him in the 900 block of St. Andrews Circle after he fled from them, disregarding two stop signs along the way.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to the aggravated fleeing charge for the additional two years in prison and was sent back to prison.

Court records show he has several prior convictions for theft, residential burglary, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and driving under suspension.

