Standing water at old hospital found to be safe

RANTOUL — Test results on a large body of standing water at the former Chanute Air Force Base hospital have come back negative in terms of any hazardous materials, a village official said.

Eric Vences, Rantoul airport director, said tests found that all the water “was storm water, that it was nothing hazardous and not dangerous.”

He said village officials will decide how and when to proceed with removing the water from the site. Earlier,

Mayor Chuck Smith said Friday the water will be pumped into the sanitary sewer system.

Smith said earlier the water would be pumped out after tests were done to make sure it contained no unhealthy materials. Meanwhile, a fence was erected around the site.

Tests conducted by PDC Laboratories Inc. confirmed the water contains no harmful materials.

Vences said the test results would be placed on the village website.

The water contains a large amount of debris, including several barrels.

Smith said earlier that the owner of the property — Unique Storage, which is owned by Timothy and Sandra Mathews — did not pay their property taxes nor their utilities on the building. The utilities were shut off.

Consequently, water that accumulated in the loading dock area on the property’s east side was not cleared out with sump pumps.

The water posed a hazard. There are two child care facilities across the street from the hospital.

