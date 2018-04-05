Power pole accident cuts electricity to Rantoul restaurant

A pole came down on two vehicles parked at Ott’s Drive-In Friday morning. The accident was caused by a bread truck, which snagged a guy wire attached to the pole.

RANTOUL — Ott’s Drive-In owner Tony Grilo said the restaurant will be back open for business as usual Saturday morning after an accident cut power to the popular eatery on Friday.

A bread truck caught a guy wire that was attached to a pole, toppling the pole, which landed on two vehicles and cutting power about 10 a.m.

One of the vehicles belongs to Grilo. His dog, Emma, was inside, waiting for her daily treat of a slice of bacon when the accident happened, Grilo said.

“(She) was wanting to get out of there, that’s for sure,” Rantoul Fire Chief Kenny Waters said.

The dog was not hurt. The two vehicles, however, were damaged, according to Waters.

Ott’s was forced to close for lunch, but Grilo said the restaurant would reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday for breakfast.

Grilo praised the quick response of Rantoul Public Works crews (on the scene about 15 minutes after being called) and Waters Electric, which repaired damaged wiring inside the building.

Waters said there were no injuries.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com





