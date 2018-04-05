Ludlow man arrested in connection with attack on woman

URBANA — A Ludlow man wanted in connection with an attack on a woman he knows was arrested Thursday at his home.



Thomas Patton, 56, had been charged last month with criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for acts that allegedly occurred with the woman in his home April 6.



Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the woman reported she was lying in bed when Patton, who was reportedly intoxicated, jumped on top of her and began choking her.



Apperson said he kicked the woman in the ribs and forced her to have sex with him.



The woman reported the incident promptly to authorities, but Patton was gone by the time deputies arrived.



Judge John Kennedy issued a warrant for his arrest April 10 and set bond at $125,000.



If convicted of the most serious of the offenses, Patton faces penalties ranging from probation to four-15 years in prison.



mschenk@news-gazette.com