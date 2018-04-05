Fire destroys Rantoul man's 2017 car

RANTOUL — The air-filtration system designed to cool the seats on a Rantoul man’s car did just the opposite Thursday night. It caught the car on fire.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said Edgar Fuentes, 22, of the 1300 block of Sycamore Lane, was driving on Murray Road when he turned on the air-filtration system in his 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. The system malfunctioned and set the car ablaze.

Waters said Fuentes called the fire department about 11:42 p.m. The fire was fully involved when they arrived.

They cleared the scene about two hours later.

The accident occurred about 2 miles south of Walmart near County Road 2800N.

The car was stopped in the middle of the road, necessitating the rerouting of traffic for about two hours.

Twelve firefighters with two trucks responded to the scene.

Waters said there were no injuries.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com





