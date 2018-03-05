Village of Rantoul to study whether it should buy missile

The Minuteman missile as it was being erected on the former Chanute Air Force base in 1966. The base of the missile was filled with 20 tons of concrete. The village of Rantoul will determine if it wants to buy the missile. Otherwise, it will be scrapped.

RANTOUL — A village of Rantoul crew will examine the Minuteman missile before a decision is made whether to buy it.

Ken Morrison of Whiting, Ind., who is scrapping most of the remaining Air Force planes on the former Chanute Air Force Base and was scheduled to take down the missile, said he would sell the missile to the village for $1,500.

Learning of the offer, Mayor Chuck Smith said a village crew would examine the missile, which sits at the corner of Borman Drive and Doolittle Boulevard, just east of U.S. 45, to determine its condition.

“We are sending the street department with a bucket truck to take a look at the missile,” Smith said Thursday afternoon.

The missile, which has stood at its present location for 52 years, has deteriorated over the years, and village officials have to determine if it would be wise to buy the piece of Rantoul history.

“It has gaping holes in it,” Smith said. “We will assess the value of it. Maybe in a day or two we will have a decision made.”

Smith said he isn’t sure if he would bring the matter before the village board at the May 8 regular meeting or would call each trustee individually to get their opinions. He said the village has to determine the missile’s condition and the village’s liability.

“The concrete inside the missile is corrosive and eating away the skin of the missile,” Smith said. “Some of the holes have been painted over.”

The missile is likely the most visible vestige of Rantoul as the former home of an Air Force base, which was closed in 1993. To many the missile holds sentimental value.

In 2014, the village was considering having the missile removed to modernize that area with the pending construction of the new Lincoln’s Challenge Academy. But before a decision was made, officials asked for public opinion. The consensus was that residents wanted the missile to stay.

The missile does not belong to the village of Rantoul. It was on loan to the Chanute Air Museum from the Air Force Museum. With the closure of the air museum, the Air Force sought bids to dismantle the remaining Air Force planes and the missile, with Morrison winning the bid. Smith said the Air Force never asked the village if it wanted the missile.

But Morrison said if the village wants to buy it from him, he would be willing to sell it. Now it must be determined whether the missile, which was installed at the site in 1966, is in any condition worth saving.

