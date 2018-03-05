Scam artists posing as Champaign County sheriff's employees

By RANTOUL PRESS



URBANA — Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh is advising that scam artists are again calling area residents posing as representatives of the sheriff’s office.

“Unfortunately, once again we have citizens falling prey to the scam, ‘I am from the sheriff’s office, and you didn’t show up for jury duty,’ or something similar, ‘and you need to get money to me to avoid arrest,’” Walsh said.

The callers are spoofing the sheriff’s office’s real phone numbers “and are actually using names of sheriff office employees.”

Walsh said the sheriff’s office has no part in the calls.

“These people are very convincing, and unfortunately have fooled some very well-educated and sophisticated people into sending them thousands of dollars by different methods, including MoneyPak pre-paid cards,” Walsh said.

He said once they get the money numbers on the back, “it is like throwing cash to the wind.”

Walsh said the scam — much like the IRS scam — is “very convincing, and do not send money.”

“Do not be worried about being arrested for failure to appear to jury duty,” Walsh said.

news@rantoulpress.com

