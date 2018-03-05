Rig crashes south of Rantoul, spilling fuel

RANTOUL -- A Virginia trucker's tractor trailer rig was blown off of Interstate 57 by strong winds, causing a spill of diesel fuel early Thursday morning.

Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said the rig was southbound near mile marker 247, about 3 miles south of Rantoul, when the accident happened. The truck had just cleared a rural overpass when wind blew the tractor and trailer into the west ditch.

"He was only hauling 12,000-14,000 pounds, so he was pretty light," Waters said.

The accident separated the tractor from the trailer, with the trailer overturning and the tractor remaining upright. The impact uprooted a tree.

Waters said one of the truck's diesel fuel tanks was ruptured, spilling fuel.

The driver was not injured.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 5 a.m., responding with two engines and eight personnel. Waters said they were called to provide lighting "to slow people down."

The accident did not close either southbound lane.

