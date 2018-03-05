Rig crashes south of Rantoul, spilling fuel

RANTOUL -- A Virginia trucker's tractor trailer rig was blown off of Interstate 57 by strong winds, causing a spill of diesel fuel early Thursday morning.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said the rig was southbound near mile marker 247, about 3 miles south of Rantoul, when the accident happened. The truck had just cleared a rural overpass when wind blew the tractor and trailer into the west ditch.
"He was only hauling 12,000-14,000 pounds, so he was pretty light," Waters said.
The accident separated the tractor from the trailer, with the trailer overturning and the tractor remaining upright. The impact uprooted a tree.
Waters said one of the truck's diesel fuel tanks was ruptured, spilling fuel.
The driver was not injured.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 5 a.m., responding with two engines and eight personnel. Waters said they were called to provide lighting "to slow people down."
The accident did not close either southbound lane.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.