Multicultural child care facility earns quality designation

RANTOUL — The Multicultural Community Center child care facility has received the Silver Circle of Quality designation from ExceleRate Illinois, the state’s new quality recognition and improvement system for early learning and development providers.

“Every early learning and development provider who participates in ExceleRate Illinois makes quality a priority,” said Cynthia L. Tate, executive director, Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development. “The higher the designation, the higher the program’s demonstrated quality and comprehensiveness in meeting children’s early learning needs.”

Martha Gonzalez, director of the Multicultural Center, said they are proud to receive the Silver Circle of Quality.

“This award acknowledges the hard work of child care professionals as they strive to improve the children’s early education experience,” Gonzalez said. “Providing quality in early learning and development will help our children in Rantoul be better prepared for success in school and in life.”

ExceleRate Illinois helps families make more informed choices about their children’s early learning. It establishes standards to help infants, toddlers and preschoolers develop intellectually, physically, socially and emotionally. Additionally, it provides a framework for early learning and development professionals to identify opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills.