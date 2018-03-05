Additional charges filed versus terrorism suspects

URBANA — A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against four Ford County men, charging three of them with attempted arson in the Nov. 7 attempted bombing of a women’s health clinic in Champaign.

Michael Hari, 47; Joe Morris, 22; Michael McWhorter, 29; and, Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, had been previously charged in March only with possession of a machine gun, even as authorities suspected the three older men were involved in the attempted bombing of Women’s Health Practice.

Hari, Morris and McWhorter have also been charged in Minnesota in the August 2017 bombing of a mosque there.

The superseding indictment also alleges that the four men violated the Hobbs Act, which accuses them of “conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy and one-time Libertarian Party candidate for sheriff, is believed to be the leader of a homegrown terrorism group called the White Rabbits. He has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, accused of possessing four AR-style rifles without serial numbers and four 12-gauge shotguns.

The indictment accuses the four men of forming the group in August and meeting in Clarence to plan various robberies and bombings.

These allegedly include:

— Robbing or attempting to rob Walmart stores in Watseka and Mount Vernon in December.

— Robbing or attempting to rob people suspected of trafficking drugs in Ambia, Ind., in December.

— Damaging or attempting to damage Canadian National Railway railroad tracks near Effingham with an explosive device in January and then attempting to extort money from the railroad.

— Planting materials that could be used to make bombs on the property of someone in Clarence, with the goal of putting law enforcement on the tracks of this person rather than the White Rabbits.

The four had been scheduled to begin their trial in Illinois on June 5 and remain in custody.

Prosecutors in Minnesota plan to proceed with their case after the one here wraps up.

An arraignment date hasn’t been set yet for the four men.

