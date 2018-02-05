Urbana fire suspect arrested in Rantoul

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly started a fire inside an apartment complex hallway early Wednesday is expected to be criminally charged.

Travis Vandiver, 30, who listed an address in the 800 block of East Kerr Avenue, was arrested for aggravated arson for allegedly setting a fire in his own building around 12:40 a.m.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Vandiver was at a neighbor’s apartment discussing drugs.

“He is intoxicated and being belligerent and unruly, and they escort him back to his own apartment,” Surles said.

Not long after, the occupants of the apartment where Vandiver had been figured out there was a fire just outside their door in the interior hallway. Surles said.

“They got out, and as they get out, they see Vandiver going down the back steps,” Surles said, adding that he got in a car and took off.

Firefighters had the fire out fairly quickly but Surles said during a safety sweep to make sure no one was unintentionally harmed, they entered an apartment that they later determined to be Vandiver’s and found a bottle of lighter fluid.

Firefighters backed out and contacted police, who obtained a search warrant for that apartment and found the lighter fluid, Surles said.

Patrol officers learned Vandiver was in Rantoul and relayed information to Rantoul police, who located him in an apartment in the 700 block of Willow Pond about 2 a.m. and arrested him.

Surles said there was fire damage to the carpet and floor in front of the victims’ apartment, smoke damage, and at least two ceiling lights that melted.

There are 16 apartments in the building where the fire was.

Vandiver is expected to be charged with aggravated arson for setting a fire knowing that there were people present.

mschenk@news-gazette.com



