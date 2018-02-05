Suspect in Subway holdup turns self in

URBANA — A Thomasboro man wanted for a robbery at a Champaign business about a month ago turned himself in Friday.

Steven E. Johnson, 31, was charged in early April with the April 6 aggravated robbery of the Subway restaurant at 1101 N. Mattis Ave., Champaign.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest that day, and he was at large until Friday, when he surrendered at the Champaign Police Department.

Champaign police were called to the restaurant about 1:20 p.m. on that Friday because a man came in, placed an order, moved along the sandwich line as it was being prepared, then, when he got in front of the cash register, demanded money.

A report said he kept his hands inside his hooded sweatshirt the entire time.

The robber allegedly said to one employee, “Give me everything you got; don’t move or I will kill you,” then turned to a second and ordered that person not to move or risk being killed.

Both victims took money from the cash register and put it on the counter. The robber grabbed about $500 and left quickly.

Police obtained surveillance video of the holdup and a subsequent tip that led to the charge being filed against Johnson. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four-15 years in prison.

Johnson’s bond was set at $100,000 at the time the warrant was issued, and Judge John Kennedy left it at that amount when Johnson was arraigned Monday on the Class 1 felony.

Court records show he has prior convictions for driving under the influence, theft, battery and driving under revocation.

He was paroled from prison in December for a Woodford County conviction from 2014 for attempted disarming of a peace officer and is still on parole.

Kennedy told Johnson to be back in court June 12.

