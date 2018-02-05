Library sets children's chess tourney Saturday

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will host a children’s chess tournament from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

The tournament is open to all children grades two through eight.

Basic chess knowledge is required, but any skill level is welcome to compete. Prizes will be awarded.

There will be a one-hour lunch break. Contestants may bring their own lunch or dine out.

Direct questions to Ben Johnston at Benjaminlvj@gmail.com.

Registration is required by visiting or calling the children’s desk at the library at 217-893-3955.