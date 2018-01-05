Wanted: Info on shots-fired incident

RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help solving a shots fired incident that took place nearly four weeks ago.

According to a Rantoul police report, officers were called to Crispin Auto Sales, a used car dealership at 1648 Liberty Ave., at 9:30 a.m. April 4 after receiving word about shots fired there.

Employees inside the building said they heard four gunshots.

Police later learned that those shots hit the building and a vehicle parked outside the building.

Police said an older-model white four-door vehicle had been seen in the area prior to the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

tmitchel@news-gazette.com