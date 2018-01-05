Walsh new Potomac correspondent for Press

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Welcome to “Potomac Corner.”

In this new weekly feature, I hope to keep you informed of the events in and around the Potomac area. Yes, we are a small village (population 709, perhaps, including dogs and cats), but you may be surprised at all we have to offer.

Please allow me to introduce myself. I am Angie Walsh, and I have lived in Potomac for more than 40 years.

The following will also give you an idea of who I am, maybe more than you want to know!

I am:

* the mother of two grown children, Abby and Adam;

* a farm wife, married to Jim;

* a retired, and now substitute, teacher;

* crazy cat lady;

* antique refinisher and repurposer (is that a word?);

* Cubs fan;

* nature lover;

* “Hamilton” (the musical and music) obsessor;

* Green Bay Packer fan (don’t hate — if you EVER live in Wisconsin, as I did as a very young child, you are a fan by osmosis and mandate);

* bookworm;

* gardener.



Here are some upcoming events in the community:

Potomac Public Library, fresh off its district referendum victory, is organizing a Friends of the Library group. The group’s mission will be to promote the library in the community, fundraise as necessary, hold book sales and organize children’s events.

Anyone who is interested is invited to join, even if they do not live in the district. Contact the library at 987-6457 for more details.

The book club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at the library to discuss “Hillbilly Elegy” by JD Vance.

This is a probing look at the struggles of America’s white working class through the author’s own story of growing up in a poor Rust Belt town. Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.

If you need to do some spring cleaning, or just want some new treasures, the village will be sponsoring town wide garage sales from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

Thought for the week:

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken”

— Oscar Wilde











