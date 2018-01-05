Press columnist Poremba retires her column

RANTOUL — Pauline Poremba is putting away the computer, at least to write her monthly column for the Rantoul Press.

The 76-year-old Poremba isn’t sure how many years she has written the nearly weekly column. Maybe 20, she said.

“I started after Katy Podagrosi left” as editor, she recalls.

“I went in there and said, ‘Could I do a column for free? And if you don’t like it, I won’t do it.’”

Poremba said the experiment turned into a long-time thing because “I was helping a lot of people in town, and whatever I put in the paper that someone needed, I got it for them. And I loved doing that.”

Things like:

• Down-on-her luck Susie needs a bed for her child. Can you help?

• Joe had surgery and needs assistance getting around. Is there anyone who can give him a ride?

• Marge needs a microwave. Does anyone have one they don’t need?

Almost every week, Poremba’s column went out trying to meet needs. And prayers. There were often requests for prayers for those who had lost someone or were in a bad way.

One year, a woman’s son had a cabinet fall on him in the apartment they rented. Poremba checked it out “and sure enough the kid did get hurt.”

She wrote about it in her column, which angered the landlord, and he threatened to sue Poremba. Then he went to the apartment and saw the accident had happened.

The landlord agreed to pay the youngster’s medical bills, “and he was really nice about it when he found it was for real,” Poremba said.

“I had a ball doing that,” she said of helping others.

Even if she averaged 45 columns a year over two decades, that’s 900 columns. A lot of words and a lot of effort to help people in need, to dispense her opinion and, oh yes, provide various recipes.

Poremba said she came to the realization the time had come to stop the column because of health concerns. Things weren’t working out as well as she had hoped.

Along the way, she has been active in her church and used to arrange bus trips to various locations, which turned into trips to the casino at Peoria at the urging of her riders.

The early trips included visits to The Shedd Aquarium, a play “and a religious center,” Poremba said.

When riders said they wanted trips to the casino, they would go twice a week. And Poremba went out of her way to make it special. She would show movies on the bus and buy donuts for the passengers.

On Christmas and other holidays, she would get ham sandwiches at Arby’s for them. And they would visit the Festival of Lights in Peoria.

“It was so beautiful,” she said.

Poremba grew up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

Before the computer, many people wrote each other as pen pals and used the U.S. mail.

“My sister had this magazine, and she had all kinds of addresses and stuff and liked to write back and forth to people,” Poremba said.

One had a picture of Mike Poremba, who was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. She liked the way he looked and asked if she could write to him.

She got her sister’s OK, and on Aug. 10, they will have been married for 55 years.

“I fell in love with it instantly,” she said of the photo. “My mother said I was crazy. ‘You don’t fall in love with pictures,’” she told her daughter.

When they met, she thought he looked “10 times better” than his photo.

The Porembas had four sons — Michael, Mark, Alan and John, who is deceased.

Pauline was a foster mother for about 15 years, and she and her husband adopted two of the foster children they cared for — John and Mark.

“I had emergency foster care in my home, which meant they could knock on my door at 2 in the morning, and they did. That’s where we got John,” she said.

Poremba also worked outside the home at the former Dohme Produce “over by North Drive” and for 14 1/2 years at Rantoul Walmart — initially in the fabric section and later in various departments. She retired from

Walmart about seven years ago for health reasons.

Poremba laments the change that has happened to Rantoul since the closure of Chanute Air Force Base.

“It used to be really beautiful because the military was there,” she said. “It was a very busy little town. Now the business owners are trying really hard to make it a busy town again. I don’t know where we’re going to go with all of this.”

Poremba said she loved doing her column and will miss it.

