THOMASBORO — The Peace Lutheran Ladies’ annual mother-daughter community salad supper will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the Thomasboro Community Building.

Bring a friend. Entertainment is being planned. Anyone who would like to share their favorite salad is welcome to do so.

An offering will be taken to benefit a charity of the donor’s choice.

Call Ronda Scott with questions at 643-7472.