New principal hired at Gifford Grade School

GIFFORD — Jay Smith has been hired as the new principal at Gifford Grade School.

Smith, who will serve for one year under Superintendent Rod Grimsley, who will retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year, will begin his duties July 1.

School board President Michael Schluter said there is a possibility that Smith will be hired as superintendent after his first year. (Grimsley has been holding the dual superintendent-principal positions.)

“The opportunity is there, but we haven’t made a full decision on that,” Schluter said. “We’re just going to see how he does.”

Smith is a native of Ramsey, located about two hours south of Gifford. He is currently a special education teacher for the Eastern Illinois Special Education Coop in Kansas, Ill.

Both Kansas and Ramsey, like Gifford, are smaller communities — which Smith said he prefers.

Smith said Gifford’s “small-town prideful environment” attracted him to apply for the principal’s post. “The pride they take in their community and the school district” is attractive.

Having grown up on a dairy farm, Smith said he is the first child in his family to attend a four-year university.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Greenville College, a master’s degree at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, a specialist degree at Eastern Illinois University, and in 2015 earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from McKendree University.

Smith said he enjoys the outdoors.

“I am an avid bow hunter and fisherman. I enjoy sporting events,” he said.

Smith has three children — the oldest of whom is graduating in a few weeks from Greenville College. The younger children are high school-age.

Smith’s hiring was approved at a special meeting of the school board last week.



Gymnasium roof replacement

In other action at that meeting, the board approved a $45,825 contract with ACR of Champaign to replace the roof on the old gymnasium.

Schluter said the firm intends to start the project after the school year ends. A Sept. 15 completion date has been set.

Schluter said the old gym sustained damage during the 2013 tornado that swept through Gifford.

“After the tornado, we kind of pieced it together ... knowing it would have to be replaced later,” he said.



Evidence-based funding amount increases

At the board’s monthly meeting, board members learned Gifford Grade School’s percentage of evidence-based funding score has climbed, which means more money from the state but less than originally anticipated.

Grimsley told the school board that the state originally had the school at a funding rate of 65 percent of adequacy. That number, however, climbed to 77 percent, which means Gifford will receive an additional $5,935 in state aid this year.

Grimsley said the total state aid for the fiscal year is at $284,765. He said the district should receive at least the same amount as the previous year. However, that amount has to be approved in the overall state budget.



In other financial matters:

— The school will receive $1,247,058 in property tax money this year from Champaign County. The overall tax rate for the year will be $2.65, with an equalized assessed valuation of $47,081,927.

— Grimsley reported an amended budget will be required this year. The budget will be put on display at the May meeting and will be adopted at the June meeting. A budget hearing will be held at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, prior to the regular monthly meeting.



Other business

The board also:

— Learned the school’s honor roll trip would be held April 25. Students traveled to Altitude in Bloomington. Gifford State Bank donated $25 per student to cover the cost of entry and lunch. Forty-five students qualified.

— Approved the resignation of Dave Bletscher, the school’s facility manager/maintenance/custodian, effective April 13.

— Approved the hiring of Dave Bruns as full-time maintenance/facility manager/custodian.

— Approved the textbook fee of $55 and the athletic fee of $15 per student, per sport for the 2018-19 school year. The amounts are $5 increases for each item.

— Approved student meal prices of $1.30 for breakfast, $2.40 for lunch and 35 cents for extra milk for 2018-19. The prices increased 5 cents for breakfast and extra milk and 40 cents for lunch and are due to meeting requirements for the federal breakfast/lunch program and the rising cost of food supplies, according to Grimsley.

— Approved extending the intergovernmental agreement with Thomasboro Grade School to provide speech services for pre-k students from Gifford who attend the program.

— Learned a teacher in-service would be held April 27 with training in CPR/AED and first aid.

— Learned the scholastic bowl team would compete at the regional April 25 at Next Generation School.

— Learned the track team is in the midst of its season and has competed in four meets. State sectional will be May 5 at Gibson City, and the state meet will be May 11 and 12 at East Peoria.

