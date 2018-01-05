A (leaky) roof over their heads

RANTOUL — Roof work is going to be needed much sooner than originally anticipated at Rantoul Public Library.

Library board trustee Jessica Holmes said the library board had been told the current roof had another five years before it needed to be replaced. But it appears that estimate was overly optimistic.

Library Director Holly Thompson confirmed the original life-span estimate. Buckets and a small wading pool that have been placed in several locations in the staff work area to collect leaks prove an overhead remedy will have to come sooner rather than later.

Library patrons are likely generally unaware of the roof problems.

“Any leaks that weren’t in the staff area were marginal,” Thompson said. “There were some in the storage area” but none in areas used by the public.

The worst areas have been patched for now.

Thompson said the staff first noticed the problem in January when snow on the roof began to melt. It got worse in March.

Holmes said the library has about $90,000 saved in a roof fund, but has been told a new roof will cost anywhere from three to five times that amount.

Thompson said in 2015, the board was given a quote of $400,000 for a new roof.

She said the library board is expected to get engineering estimates on the roof replacement costs prior to going out for bids. She said one of the trustees recommended securing an engineer’s estimates because, in the trustee’s experience, it would probably result in lower bid quotes.



Separate taxing entity.

While the library’s budget is approved at the same time as the village of Rantoul’s, they are separate taxing entities — meaning the roof is not something for which the village will be responsible.

“The library is a component unit of the village, but we have our own governing board of trustees and our own separate budget,” Thompson said.

She said the village has been helpful and supportive of the library, “but they are not responsible for governing the library.”

The village provides payroll service for the library. (The library provides gross income amounts for employees, and the village staff figures the deductions. Employees are issued checks from the village of Rantoul. In exchange the library writes a check to the village covering the cost of the library payroll for that period.)

The village also includes the library in its annual audit so the library does not have to pay for its own audit.

