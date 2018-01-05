Gifford solo, ensemble winners named

GIFFORD — The following are solo and ensemble contest results turned in by Gifford Grade School students at the recent contest at St. Joseph Middle School:

Laura Wankel, vocal solo-I (perfect score); Rebekah Maxwell (piano)-I (perfect score); Gigi Mulvaney and Alexis Rhodes, flute duet-I (perfect score); Laney Duden, Rebekah Maxwell, Courtney Sandor, and Luke Gordon, (trumpet quartet)-I.

Gigi Mulvaney, flute solo-I; Bowen Hesterberg and Alex Pollard, saxophone duet-I; Andrew, Shelby, Gigi Mulvaney and Makayla Sageman, vocal ensemble-I; Dylan Rigg and Chelsea Suits-clarinet duet-I; Brandy Bishop, Chloe Clements, Julliyan Gray, Cole Kelsch, Selena Kirts, Rebekah Maxwell and Cami Slatsgaver-vocal ensemble-I.

Also, Gigi Mulvaney, vocal solo-I; Holden Cargo and Gavin Harris, trumpet duet-I; Makenna Cravens and Gracie Gordon, flute duet-I; Paige Willard, saxophone solo-I; Bowen Hesterberg, piano solo-I; Landon Freeman, Paige Willard, Kyle Meccoli, mixed ensemble-I; Shelby Millburg vocal solo- I; Gigi Mulvaney, Alexis Rhodes, Makenna Cravens and Gracie Gordon flute quartet-I.

Also, Makayla Sageman, vocal solo-I; Rebekah Maxwell and Laney Duden, trumpet duet-I; Landon Freeman and Matthew Guhl, snare drum duet-I; Paige Willard, Rebekah Maxwell and Laney Duden, mixed ensemble- I; Laura Wankel and Makayla Sageman, vocal duet-I; Andrew Maxwell, vocal solo-I; Alexis Rhodes, flute solo-II; Kyla Bullington, Cami Slatsgaver, Kirstin Sutherland, Nicole Vermillion, vocal ensemble-II; J.T. Frerichs and Blake Learned, clarinet duet-II.